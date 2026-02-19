 Vasai Murder Case: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai Murder Case: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned

Vasai Murder Case: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned

A 15-year-old boy and his minor friend allegedly murdered his 65-year-old aunt, Durga Bansode, at her Vasai West bungalow after she scolded him. Initially suspected as burglary, police investigation revealed a targeted killing. The nephew confessed during questioning. Both minors have been detained under juvenile protocols, leaving the local community shocked.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Vasai Murder Update: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned |

Vasai: In a shocking incident that has rocked Vasai, a 15-year-old boy, along with a minor friend, allegedly murdered his own aunt after she scolded him. The Manikpur police have apprehended both minors in connection with the crime, which initially appeared to be a burglary gone wrong.

Victim Lived Alone

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Durga Bansode, resided alone in the 'Bhimai' bungalow located in the Barhampur village area of Umelman, Vasai West. While Mrs. Bansode has two children a married daughter living in Boisar and a son in Waliv she managed the bungalow by herself.

Body Found Inside

FPJ Shorts
Khelmunch DUSU APTI Cup 2026 Ends On High Note, Highlights Rise Of Campus Cricket
Khelmunch DUSU APTI Cup 2026 Ends On High Note, Highlights Rise Of Campus Cricket
ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Edge Chennaiyin FC 1–0 After Pritam Kotal Own Goal At Home
ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Edge Chennaiyin FC 1–0 After Pritam Kotal Own Goal At Home
ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Fans Turn Mumbai Football Arena Into Sea Of Noise Against Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2025–26 Opener: Mumbai City FC Fans Turn Mumbai Football Arena Into Sea Of Noise Against Chennaiyin FC
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Seeks Data On Muslim Quota Certificates Issued In 2014
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Seeks Data On Muslim Quota Certificates Issued In 2014

On Monday morning, her body was discovered inside the house. Early signs suggested a potential robbery, but a deeper forensic investigation by the police quickly shifted the focus to a targeted homicide.

Suspicion on Nephew

During the inquiry, Manikpur police learned that the victim’s 15-year-old nephew frequently visited her. Upon being brought in for questioning, the teenager’s suspicious behavior raised red flags. Under sustained interrogation, he eventually confessed to the brutal killing.

Argument Turned Deadly

On Sunday, the nephew visited his aunt as usual. A minor argument ensued, and Mrs. Bansode scolded him over a trivial matter.

Attack With Bamboo Stick

Enraged by the scolding, the boy called a minor friend to the bungalow. While the aunt was caught off guard, the nephew struck her on the head with a bamboo stick.

Read Also
Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After...
article-image

Also Watch:

Body Concealment Attempt

The impact killed Mrs. Bansode instantly. The duo reportedly tried to hide her body inside a bed storage compartment but failed and fled the scene.

Troubled Past Revealed

Investigations revealed that the nephew is a school dropout with a history of targeting his aunt. Just three months prior, he had allegedly committed a theft at her residence. Following that incident, a cautious Durga Bansode had moved all her jewelry to a bank locker for safety. Ironically, the relative she once tried to protect her belongings from ended up taking her life

Juvenile Protocols Followed

Since both the primary accused and his accomplice are minors, the police have followed juvenile protocols for their detention. The local community remains in a state of shock, awaiting the legal proceedings to see how justice will be served in a case involving such young perpetrators.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on