Vasai Murder Case: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned

Vasai Murder Update: Minor Nephew Kills 65-Year-Old Aunt; Police Stunned |

Vasai: In a shocking incident that has rocked Vasai, a 15-year-old boy, along with a minor friend, allegedly murdered his own aunt after she scolded him. The Manikpur police have apprehended both minors in connection with the crime, which initially appeared to be a burglary gone wrong.

Victim Lived Alone

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Durga Bansode, resided alone in the 'Bhimai' bungalow located in the Barhampur village area of Umelman, Vasai West. While Mrs. Bansode has two children a married daughter living in Boisar and a son in Waliv she managed the bungalow by herself.

Body Found Inside

On Monday morning, her body was discovered inside the house. Early signs suggested a potential robbery, but a deeper forensic investigation by the police quickly shifted the focus to a targeted homicide.

Suspicion on Nephew

During the inquiry, Manikpur police learned that the victim’s 15-year-old nephew frequently visited her. Upon being brought in for questioning, the teenager’s suspicious behavior raised red flags. Under sustained interrogation, he eventually confessed to the brutal killing.

Argument Turned Deadly

On Sunday, the nephew visited his aunt as usual. A minor argument ensued, and Mrs. Bansode scolded him over a trivial matter.

Attack With Bamboo Stick

Enraged by the scolding, the boy called a minor friend to the bungalow. While the aunt was caught off guard, the nephew struck her on the head with a bamboo stick.

Body Concealment Attempt

The impact killed Mrs. Bansode instantly. The duo reportedly tried to hide her body inside a bed storage compartment but failed and fled the scene.

Troubled Past Revealed

Investigations revealed that the nephew is a school dropout with a history of targeting his aunt. Just three months prior, he had allegedly committed a theft at her residence. Following that incident, a cautious Durga Bansode had moved all her jewelry to a bank locker for safety. Ironically, the relative she once tried to protect her belongings from ended up taking her life

Juvenile Protocols Followed

Since both the primary accused and his accomplice are minors, the police have followed juvenile protocols for their detention. The local community remains in a state of shock, awaiting the legal proceedings to see how justice will be served in a case involving such young perpetrators.

