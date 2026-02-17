 Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After Inspection
A decomposed dolphin was found at Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai West, prompting Mangrove Cell officials and police to inspect and bury the carcass to avoid health risks, marking another marine death in the region after a similar incident last year.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Officials remove and bury a decomposed dolphin found on the shore at Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai West to prevent health risks | Representational Image

Vasai, Feb 17: A wave of concern spread through the local community after a dead dolphin was discovered at Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai West on Saturday afternoon. The dolphin, measuring approximately four feet in length, was later buried on the shore by Mangrove Cell officials.

Carcass spotted during routine walk

Bhuigaon Beach is a popular destination for tourists and a frequent spot for local residents taking their daily walks. It was during one such walk on Saturday that citizens spotted the carcass lying on the sand.

Authorities conduct inspection and burial

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Mangrove Cell and the Vasai Police rushed to the spot. After conducting a formal panchnama (official inspection), the authorities used a JCB machine to dig a deep pit on the beach to bury the remains.

Advanced decomposition, cause unknown

Experts estimate that the dolphin had died four to five days ago. Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, the body was severely decayed. The gender of the dolphin (male or female) could not be determined. The exact cause of death remains unknown.

"It was crucial to dispose of the carcass immediately. Had it remained on the shore any longer, the stench would have become unbearable for the surrounding residential areas," said Vikas Vaze, a local resident.

Also Watch:

IN PICS: Dolphins Spotted In Mumbai's Worli Sea Face; Here's Top Sites To Witness The Aquatic...
Similar incident reported last year

This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In June 2025, another dead dolphin was found at Rajodi Beach in Vasai West. That specimen was significantly larger, measuring eight feet in length and weighing approximately 125 kg. It was similarly buried by municipal officials using heavy machinery.

