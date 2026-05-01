Vasai Midnight Crackdown: Dumper Driver Caught Dumping Debris Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway | Hp live news

Vasai: Naigaon Police took late-night action against a dumper driver who was allegedly found illegally dumping soil, stones and construction debris along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in the Vasai area.

According to a report by 'hp_live_news', the action was taken on the night of April 30, when police caught the driver red-handed while he was allegedly unloading construction rubble from a dumper bearing registration number MH 04 MH 3119 along the roadside. The accused driver has been identified as Muzamel Istag Beg. A case has been registered against him in connection with the incident.

Indiscriminate dumping of debris along highways not only causes obstruction to traffic movement but also poses a serious risk to motorists, especially during night-time hours when visibility is low. Piles of construction waste dumped along busy road stretches can lead to sudden diversions, skidding and accidents.

The crackdown comes after earlier directions issued by the Municipal Corporation and the Police Commissioner to take strict action against illegal dumping and activities that endanger road users, reported 'hp_live_news'. Authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on such violations, particularly along major road corridors where heavy vehicles are often used to dispose of construction waste illegally.

Read Also Pune: Two Dumpers Seized For Illegal Debris Dumping In Bhamburda Reserved Forest

Police said the action by Naigaon Police is expected to send a strong message to those involved in illegal dumping and help curb similar violations in the future.

15-Year-Old Vasai Girl Falls 70 Feet From Naigaon Flyover Into Water

A 15-year-old girl had a narrow escape after she fell nearly 70 feet from the Naigaon flyover in Vasai into the water below late at night.

The incident reportedly took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday, April 25th, near Udanpur in Naigaon. According to information shared by local reports, the girl was sitting on the parapet of the flyover and chatting with a friend when she allegedly lost her balance and slipped.

The fall triggered panic among locals in the area. A fisherman, identified as Harekishan Mitna, who was nearby at the time, immediately jumped into the water and rescued the teenager.

The girl was later rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. She is reported to be safe.

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