Vasai: MBVV cops bust gang that stole high-end bicycles

Unlike motorbikes and other registered vehicles, tracking down a stolen cycle is not an easy job. However, the crime detection team attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Vasai have busted a gang of thieves and managed to recover 25 stolen bicycles from their possession. Alarmed by the sudden spike in the number of bicycle lifting cases in the region, the crime detection team under the supervision of ACP-Pradip Giridhar and Senior Police Inspector-Kalyanrao Karpe started investigating the complaints.

Acting on a tip-off, supported by a robust electronic intelligence apparatus, the team led by Police Inspector (crime)-Rishikesh Pawal arrested four people identified as-Ansh Jaiswal (36), Makhanchu Kanojia (30), Vijaykumar Gupta (33) and Mahendra Saroj (37)- for their involvement in the spate of bicycle-lifting cases in the region. The quartet were arrested from the Bhoidapada area in Vasai on Thursday. Their interrogations led to the recovery of 25 high-end bicycles worth more than Rs. 89,000 which they had hid inside a garage in Vasai. Investigations revealed that one of the gang members would conduct a recce and pass information to his accomplice about bicycles parked in unguarded buildings.

Notably, the gang targeted only expensive bicycles which would fetch them a higher price. “The gang members have confessed to their involvement in seven thefts in our jurisdiction. It means they were also active in other nearby areas. Further investigations will throw more light on other unsolved cases.” said Senior Police Inspector-Kalyanrao Karpe. Meanwhile all the accused have been booked under section 379 of the IPC.