Vasai Man Held For Allegedly Sexually Exploiting Woman Over Black Magic Cure Promise | AI

Vasai: The Arnala Coastal Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman by luring her with promises of curing her ailing minor son through occult rituals and black magic. The accused, identified as Ajay Kamalakar Raut, has been remanded to four days of police custody by a Vasai court.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted At Arnala Resort

According to the police, the accused gained the woman's trust and allegedly took her to a resort in Arnala, where he sexually assaulted her.

The investigation has also brought to light the alleged involvement of a self-styled occult practitioner, Ajay Rana, from Vasai. Police said Rana's name has surfaced during the probe and that he had previously been booked in a serious criminal case.

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Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam, investigators are examining all aspects of the case, including whether others may have been cheated or sexually exploited under the guise of superstition and occult practices.

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