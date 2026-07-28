Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 10-Times Royalty Penalty For Illegal Mineral Extraction | AI

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved stricter provisions to curb illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals, proposing a penalty of up to ten times the royalty payable in such cases.

Amendment To Land Revenue Code Approved

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Cabinet approved amendments to Section 48(7) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to strengthen action against illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals.

Under the revised provision, those found involved in illegal extraction or transportation will be liable to pay a penalty equivalent to ten times the royalty applicable to the mineral. The government said the enhanced penalty would act as a stronger deterrent against illegal mining activities while also increasing revenue from such violations.

Ordinance Approved For Immediate Implementation

As both Houses of the state legislature are currently adjourned, the Cabinet also approved promulgation of an ordinance to bring the amendments into effect without waiting for the legislature to reconvene. The ordinance is intended to ensure immediate implementation of the stricter penal provisions.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved creation of a Managing Director’s post for the state-level Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation Centre established under the government’s MahaAgri-AI Policy.

The state had earlier approved the MahaAgri-AI Policy and earmarked Rs 500 crore for its implementation. The innovation centre has been set up to promote the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in agriculture and support technology-driven transformation of the sector.

At present, the additional responsibility of the Managing Director’s post is being handled by a Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department. The Cabinet has now approved a dedicated MD post, which will be filled on deputation from among government officers holding the rank of Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary or an equivalent position in the state administration.

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