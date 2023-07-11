 Vasai Man Brutally Thrashes Woman After Argument Over A Minor Issue; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Vasai Man Brutally Thrashes Woman After Argument Over A Minor Issue; CCTV Footage Surfaces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
A disturbing video of a woman being beaten up while carrying a child has been going viral on social media. The video shows a man aggressively hitting the woman who is carrying her child in her arms. The video has surfaced from Vasai area. The physical violence ensued after an argument over a minor issue.

CCTV footage of horrifying incident surfaces

The CCTV footage recorded in cameras installed around the Vasai Road's station area showed the man grabbing the woman's hair, manhandling her and brutally thrashing her even as she continues to defend herself and safeguard the child who is visibly scared and bawling.

The footage then shows a group of men interjecting and later hitting the man for beating up the woman.

Reason behind the incident

According to the information received, the aggressor had reportedly had a war of words with the woman over a minor issue which escalated into physical violence.

Incident happened a stone's throw away from police station

There's ambiguity surrounding the relationship between the aggressor, the woman and the child. However, what is even more baffling is that the incident happened a 100 meters away from a police station.

A report in IndiaTV stated that the Vasai Manikpur Police Station was just 100 meters away from the incident site. They only began probe into the incident after the footage went viral.

WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot
