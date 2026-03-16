Vasai Hotel Busted For Using Subsidized Domestic Gas Cylinders Commercially; Three Arrested Amid Ongoing Shortage

The Vasai Supply Department conducted a targeted raid on Lajeez Hotel in the Navjivan area of Vasai East, uncovering the illegal use of domestic gas cylinders for commercial purposes. | AI

Vasai: The Vasai Supply Department conducted a targeted raid on Lajeez Hotel in the Navjivan area of Vasai East, uncovering the illegal use of domestic gas cylinders for commercial purposes.

Intel Leads to Raid

The action was initiated following specific intelligence received by Supply Officer Bhagwat Sonar. Amidst ongoing gas shortages, reports suggested that the hotel was bypassing commercial regulations by using subsidized domestic cylinders to prepare food.

Upon raiding the premises, the Supply Department team caught the establishment using domestic gas cylinders in their kitchen. Since using domestic gas for commercial activities is a legal offense, the department immediately moved to file criminal charges.

Criminal Case Registered

A case has been registered at the Pelhar Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Petroleum Act.

The police have arrested three individuals Farooq Ahmed Khan (57) Zakir Kasam Jagrar (51) Sharif Mohammad (48).

Officials Warn of Shortage Misuse

"With the current gas shortage, there is a high possibility of commercial establishments misusing domestic cylinders. We urge citizens to immediately report any such malpractices to the Supply Department," a senior official stated.

The authorities are currently conducting a further investigation into the procurement of these cylinders and the duration of this illegal activity.

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