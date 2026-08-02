Vasai Businessman, Father Allegedly Assaulted Over ₹76,000 Dues; Family Questions Delay In Arrests | AI

Vasai: A shocking incident has come to light from the Waliv Police Station jurisdiction in Vasai, where a businessman and his father were allegedly subjected to a brutal assault over a payment dispute involving just ₹76,000. Both victims sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The victim's family has also questioned the delay in the arrest of the accused.

Payment Dispute Led to Confrontation

The incident took place at Vimal Compound in Naikpada, Vasai East. According to the complaint, the victim, Shivakant Tiwari, supplies industrial chemicals to companies. He alleged that he had supplied chemicals to a company operated by Mahesh Chaurasia, who had an outstanding payment of approximately ₹76,000 pending for several months.

According to Tiwari, on the evening of July 31, he visited Chaurasia's company to collect the pending payment. He alleged that instead of clearing the dues, he was verbally abused and physically assaulted. When his father arrived at the spot, Mahesh Chaurasia and 8 to 10 of his employees allegedly attacked both father and son with iron rods.

Both Undergoing Treatment in Hospital

The attack left both victims seriously injured. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital, where they continue to receive medical treatment.

The victim's family claims that although Waliv Police have registered an FIR, no arrests have been made so far, despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Corporator Visits Injured Victims

After learning about the incident, Nalasopara Corporator Nilesh Deshmukh visited the hospital to meet the injured father and son and enquired about their condition. The incident has also triggered anger among local residents.

Notably, Naikpada in Vasai East had previously drawn attention after allegations surfaced that a businessman had hired contract killers to eliminate his business partner in an alleged attempt to seize control of a company worth ₹32 crore. This latest incident, allegedly triggered by a dispute over just ₹76,000, has once again raised concerns about law and order in the area.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case. Attention is now focused on whether the accused will be arrested promptly and whether the victims will receive justice.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in