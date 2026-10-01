Vasai 8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Treatment At Local Clinic, Practitioner Booked For Alleged Unlicensed Practice | AI Representational Image

Vasai: An 8-year-old girl, Mariyam Mohammad Ansari, resident of Bhoyadapada in Vasai East, tragically passed away after allegedly receiving wrong medical treatment from a local practitioner. Following an official complaint by municipal medical authorities, the Valiv Police have booked the practitioner for fraud and practising medicine without a valid licence.

Incident details

On Monday, September 28, around 8:30 PM, Mariyam began vomiting. Her mother took her to Rahul Clinic located in Rajavali Palnagar, where doctor Dhupchand Nishad (42) examined the child. He prescribed pills and administered two injections.

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Injections at Vasai Clinic; FIR Registered



An 8-year-old girl, Mariyam Mohammed Ansari, died a day after allegedly receiving injections at a clinic in Rajavali, Vasai East. Her parents alleged the treatment led to her death.



VVCMC officials said the… pic.twitter.com/9ReW7pGQ7P — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) October 1, 2026

The next morning (Tuesday), after her mother served her tea and toast, the child began bleeding from her nose and mouth and passed away shortly after. Relatives have accused the doctor of medical negligence and administering wrong treatment leading to her death. However, Dhupchand Nishad denied the allegations, stating that the truth would be revealed following an investigation.

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Municipal team inspects clinic

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation inspected Rahul Clinic. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary, Nishad claimed to hold an Electro-Homeopathy certificate but lacked any recognised degree from the Maharashtra Medical Council. Despite this, he was allegedly procuring and practising with allopathic medicines.

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Police register case

Following a complaint filed at the Valiv Police Station by Municipal Medical Officer Dr. Sreenivasrao Dudhmal, police registered a case against Nishad under

Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating.

Sections 33 and 33(A) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act for practising medicine without a licence.

Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Kerekar stated that a notice has been served to the doctor and further investigations are underway. Additional legal action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.

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