Supreme Court Orders Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre To Surrender By October 5 In Doctors' Assault Case | File Photo

Kalyan: The Supreme Court has directed Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre to surrender before the Kalyan trial court by October 5 in connection with the alleged assault on doctors at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. The court has made it clear that failure to surrender within the stipulated period would empower the concerned court to take necessary steps to secure his custody.

Supreme Court cancels bail

The direction follows the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted to Mhatre and other accused in the case. The apex court’s detailed order was uploaded on its website on Thursday.

The case pertains to an alleged assault on doctors at the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital. Following the incident, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the accused subject to conditions. The State government subsequently challenged the bail order before the Supreme Court.

Trial ordered within six months

While cancelling the bail, the Supreme Court took a serious view of violence against medical professionals and directed that the trial be completed within six months. The court also ordered that witnesses be provided adequate protection during the proceedings.

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The Supreme Court has permitted Mhatre and the other accused to surrender before the trial court and seek appropriate legal remedies in accordance with law. However, until such surrender, the trial court has been authorised to take steps to secure their custody.

Another accused already in jail

Meanwhile, Sadhana Karande, another accused in the case, is already lodged in Aadharwadi Jail, Kalyan.

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