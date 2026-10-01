Mumbai ANC Seizes 2.45 Kg Hydro Ganja Worth ₹84 Lakh In Chembur, 40-Year-Old Man Arrested | X - PoliceMahanagar

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar Unit, arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly possessing and intending to sell hydro ganja, a prohibited narcotic substance, in Chembur. The accused has been identified as Mariappa Perianand Devendra (40).

ANC घाटकोपर यूनिट की बड़ी कार्रवाई; 2 किलो 451 ग्राम हाइड्रो गांजा जब्त, ₹84 लाख का ड्रग्स बरामद; 40 वर्षीय आरोपी गिरफ्तार | #Police_Mahanagar



मुंबई : अंमली पदार्थ विरोधी कक्ष (ANC), क्राइम ब्रांच की घाटकोपर यूनिट ने 30 सितंबर 2026 को गश्त के दौरान छेड़ानगर, चेंबूर में… pic.twitter.com/pZgDwmTSBM — Police Mahanagar (@PoliceMahanagar) October 1, 2026

ANC team detains accused

According to the police, the ANC team was on patrol on September 30, 2026, when it detained a man near the PWD Ground bus stop on Veer Mata Jijamata Bhosale Marg, along the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road at Chedanagar, Chembur.

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Hydro ganja worth ₹84 lakh seized

During a search, the police allegedly recovered 2.451 kg of hydro ganja from his possession. The seized contraband has been valued at approximately ₹84 lakh. A case was registered against him under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The case has been registered as ANC Crime at Tilak Nagar Police Station. The accused was subsequently arrested and further investigation is underway.

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