Vasai: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Snakebite While Sleeping At Home; Second Fatality In A Month

Lalita Rajesh Sathe died during treatment after a snake bit her while she was sleeping at her Vasai East residence | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, September 7, 2026: A 27-year-old married woman died during treatment after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at her residence in Vasai. The deceased has been identified as Lalita Rajesh Sathe. This marks the second snakebite fatality reported in the Vasai area within the past month.

Snakebite At Vasai Residence

Lalita Sathe resided with her family in the Kajupada Rajavali area of Vasai East. The incident occurred on September 6 around 5.30 am while she was asleep at home.

Upon realising she had been bitten by a snake, her family immediately rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Sir D.M. Petit Hospital for medical attention.

However, doctors declared her dead during treatment. Following a complaint filed by the victim's husband, the Valiv Police Station registered a case of accidental death.

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Second Fatality In A Month

Due to the ongoing monsoon season, snake sightings and movement have significantly increased across various localities in the region, leading to a rise in snakebite incidents.

Earlier, on August 10, a 53-year-old woman named Suman Maruti Kom died from a snakebite while working in the fields at Usgaon-Bhatane in Virar East.

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