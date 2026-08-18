Maharashtra Declares Snakebite Notifiable Disease After 1.29 Lakh Cases, 656 Deaths In 3 Years

Maharashtra has mandated reporting of snakebite cases and deaths to strengthen surveillance and ensure timely access to anti-snake venom | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Maharashtra government has declared snakebite a notifiable disease to curb deaths and disabilities caused by snake envenomation.

The move makes it mandatory for government and private hospitals, medical colleges and doctors to report every suspected, probable or confirmed snakebite case, along with deaths caused by snakebite, to health authorities.

Maharashtra recorded 1.29 lakh snakebite cases and 656 deaths between April 2023 and March 2026, according to state health department data. The state reported 48,711 cases and 146 deaths in 2023-24, followed by 38,491 cases and 282 deaths in 2024-25. The figures underline the scale of the problem and the need for systematic surveillance and timely treatment.

Mandatory Reporting Of Cases

Under the new notification, serious and fatal cases must be reported immediately to the District Health Officer or District Civil Surgeon. The cases will also be recorded through HMIS/DHIS-2, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) or other systems prescribed by the government.

The state has appointed the Director (Hospitals) as the state-level nodal officer, while District Civil Surgeons and District Health Officers will oversee the programme at the district level. In municipal corporation areas, the Medical Health Officer or Additional Medical Health Officer will serve as the nodal officer.

ASV Stock To Be Monitored

The government has also mandated healthcare facilities treating snakebite patients to maintain records of anti-snake venom (ASV) availability, receipt, use and balance stock. This is expected to help authorities ensure adequate ASV supplies in areas reporting higher numbers of cases.

Hospitals will have to maintain details including the date and location of the bite, patient demographics, circumstances of the incident, symptoms, treatment provided, number of ASV vials administered, referrals and treatment outcomes.

Focus On Timely Treatment

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said systematic reporting would help the government identify high-risk areas, monitor seasonal trends and strengthen preventive measures. He stressed that timely diagnosis, first aid, hospitalisation and availability of ASV are crucial to saving snakebite victims.

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The government has directed that treatment and management of snakebite cases follow guidelines issued by the Centre, Maharashtra government or other competent authorities.

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