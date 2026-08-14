NHRC Seeks Report From Maharashtra Over Snake Bite Deaths Of Tribal Girls In Gadchiroli Ashram Hostel | AI

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that six girl students, belonging to the Scheduled Tribe, were bitten by a snake in a hostel of an Ashram school in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra. Reportedly, they were sleeping on the floor inside their hostel room due to lack of cots. Three of the victim students succumbed to the snake bite, while the remaining three were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Commission Flags Possible Human Rights Violation, Seeks Detailed Report From State

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the injured girl students.

According to the media report, carried on 11th August 2026, 79 girl students are accommodated in a single room of the hostel. The hostel, which has been functional for the last 25 years, lacks basic facilities. Every year, the district reports a significant number of snake bite cases.

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