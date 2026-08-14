PMC Proposes ₹54.51 Crore Divyang Bhavan In New Panvel With Rehabilitation And Skill Training Facilities

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed setting up a fully equipped Divyang Bhavan in New Panvel to provide comprehensive support and rehabilitation services to persons with disabilities. The facility is envisaged as a one-stop centre offering education, vocational training, rehabilitation, counselling and medical services.

₹54.51 Crore Proposal To Be Placed Before General Body For Approval

The estimated cost of the ambitious project is Rs 54.51 crore, with the proposal now slated to be placed before the upcoming general body meeting for administrative and financial approval.

The civic body has planned the facility with the objective of helping persons with disabilities overcome physical and other challenges and lead more independent lives. Along with rehabilitation, the centre is expected to provide guidance, counselling, training and healthcare services.

Centre To Offer Medical Care, Physiotherapy, Education And Skill Development

The proposed Divyang Bhavan will offer rehabilitation and counselling services, allied medical care and physiotherapy. Educational facilities and various skill-development and training programmes will also be provided to help beneficiaries become more self-reliant.

The PMC has appointed an architectural consultancy, for the project.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 54,51,13,176. The detailed estimate is currently being processed for technical approval.

The PMC's original budget for 2025-26 and 2026-27 includes a provision of Rs 40 crore under the head related to rehabilitation and services for persons with disabilities and persons with intellectual disabilities.

However, the estimated cost of the proposed Divyang Bhavan, at Rs 54.51 crore, exceeds the currently available budgetary provision. Since the entire expenditure is unlikely to be incurred within a single financial year, the civic body plans to implement the project in phases, subject to the necessary administrative, financial and technical approvals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in