Varavara Rao's stay in Nanavati hospital extended till Jan 13

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra government stated in a report that jailed Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao has recovered and is able to walk, the Bombay High Court extended his stay in city's Nanavati hospital till January 13.

Notably, Rao was admitted in the hospital in November last year for his "post Covid" treatment and also for other illnesses he allegedly developed while in jail.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik is seized with a plea filed by Rao and also his wife P Hemalatha seeking his bail on medical grounds.

On Thursday when the matter was called out for hearing, the state filed a fresh medical report stating the current status of Rao's health.

In its report, the state claimed that the health of the jailed activist has improved and was now "much better." It further stated that he has recovered to significant extent and can now walk.

The judges, however, noted that the counsels for prosecution were unable to appear owing to some personal reasons and accordingly adjourned the matter till January 13.

"Till then he can stay in the hospital," the bench said while adjourning the case.

On the next hearing, the prosecution NIA is likely to open its arguments opposing the bail sought by Rao. The agency has opposed Rao's bail plea on medical grounds stating that the jail authorities would look after his health and would also provide all possible medical facilities.

However, Rao's wife has claimed that the jail hospital doesn't have enough medical facilities by which Rao's health could be monitored.