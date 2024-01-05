Vande Bharat’s 50th Train Ready With Modified Features

50th Vande Bharat train |

Mumbai: Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, has completed the production of the 50th Vande Bharat train. “The train is set for dispatch after allocation from the Railway Board,” said a senior railway official.

“The Vande Bharat series, known for its cutting-edge features and streamlined design, symbolises progress in the nation’s railway network. This achievement is positioning the Integral Coach Factory at the forefront of the country’s efforts to enhance rail capabilities through quality and innovation,” he said.

“Beyond numerical achievements, the success of the Vande Bharat series represents a paradigm shift in the perception of Indian rail travel, emphasising a move towards faster, safer, and more environmentally friendly transportation. The high-speed capabilities reduce travel time, enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers,” said another official of the railway board.

38 pairs of Vande Bharat trains operating across country

Notably, the first Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). Currently, 38 pairs of Vande Bharat trains operate across different parts of the country, utilising specialised electric multiple units designed by Indian Railways at the Integral Coach Factory. The remaining Vande Bharat trains will be introduced shortly on the different routes of Indian Railways.

Despite the initial target of 75 Vande Bharat services by August 2023, the deadline was extended. An official on the Indian Railway mentioned that out of the 48 dispatched trains, 38 have been introduced, and the remaining will soon be introduced on prominent routes across the country.