Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approved For Bengaluru-Mumbai Route; Services To Begin In May

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the introduction of a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru City Junction and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. | X & File Pic

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the introduction of a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru City Junction and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, bringing faster and more comfortable overnight travel to one of the country’s busiest rail routes. The service is expected to begin operations in May.

Route and communication

The train will operate via Wadi, Solapur, and Pune. The approval was conveyed through an official communication addressed to P. C. Mohan following discussions on improving passenger convenience along this high-demand corridor.

Unlike the existing chair-car Vande Bharat trains designed for daytime travel, the sleeper variant is tailored for long-distance overnight journeys. It is expected to offer modern amenities along with a significant reduction in travel time.

Comparison with existing trains

At present, one of the fastest and most popular trains on this route is the Udyan Express, which takes nearly 22 hours to complete the journey between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is likely to cut this duration substantially, providing a faster alternative for business travellers, students, and tourists.

The move has been welcomed by frequent commuters. Krishna Narayan Singh, co-founder of an IT firm, said the service would be a major convenience for professionals regularly travelling between the two cities. “I just hope the departure timings are late at night from both Mumbai and Bengaluru,” he said.

Official details awaited

The Mumbai–Bengaluru corridor witnesses heavy passenger traffic throughout the year, and demand for efficient overnight rail services has consistently outpaced supply. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of the government’s broader push to modernise railway infrastructure and enhance passenger experience on key intercity routes. A Central Railway officials said that details regarding the schedule, fares, and formal launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

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