Maharashtra Includes E-Bike Taxi Drivers In Welfare Board; Marathi Mandatory, Registration Fee Not Scrapped

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that e-bike taxi drivers will be included in the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw and Meter Taxi Drivers' Welfare Board. | File Pic

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that e-bike taxi drivers will be included in the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw and Meter Taxi Drivers' Welfare Board — a body set up to extend government welfare schemes to drivers in the unorganised sector across the state.

Registration fee to stay

Sarnaik also made it clear that the membership registration fee will not be scrapped, despite opposition from driver unions. “Over 10,000 members have already enrolled. We will personally speak with Shashank Rao on the fee issue, as drivers stand to benefit significantly from this board,” he said.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing dispute over registration and annual charges. Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taximen's Union president Shashank Rao recently staged a protest against the mandatory fee and warned of intensifying agitation if the demand is not addressed.

Union's argument against fee

Rao argued that with over 15 lakh auto and taxi drivers in the state already paying around ₹1,500 annually for permits, the additional registration fee could result in collections of nearly ₹120 crore, while offering limited benefits including ₹10,000 per month for drivers above the age of 65. “This scheme benefits the transport department and the government more than the drivers,” he said, adding that the union’s opposition to compulsory registration fees will continue.

On a separate note, Sarnaik reiterated that knowledge of Marathi will be mandatory for all rickshaw and taxi drivers operating in Maharashtra. He warned that RTO officials issuing licences to drivers without Marathi proficiency will face action.

Meanwhile, bike taxis operating without authorisation in Mumbai continue to remain in a grey area. While enforcement drives are reportedly underway, questions persist over why app-based platforms continue to operate despite the absence of valid permits.

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