Sanpada Residents Demand Traffic Audit, Emergency Corridor To Tackle Growing Congestion And Illegal Parking

Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik | X - @NaikSpeaks

Amid growing traffic congestion and unregulated parking in Sanpada, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik during his public meeting held at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium was sought to implement a series of targeted measures to ease the situation and ensure smooth movement, especially for emergency services.

In a representation submitted during a Janata Darbar, the focus was firmly on actionable solutions to address the mounting crisis.

Activist's warning

"Sanpada is facing a serious traffic crisis due to unregulated parking and increasing vehicle density. Without structured intervention, the situation will only worsen,” activist Nilesh Kachare.

Among the key demands is a comprehensive traffic audit of all roads in Sanpada by the traffic police to assess congestion patterns and identify problem areas.

Structured parking management

Residents have also called for structured parking management, including clear demarcation of parking and no-parking zones, strict enforcement, and consideration of an odd-even parking system to reduce roadside congestion.

Special attention has been sought for the Sanpada Gaon area, where narrow roads are frequently blocked. Suggested measures include declaring these stretches as complete no-parking zones, introducing one-way traffic systems, and restricting the entry of heavy vehicles such as buses and transport carriers.

Emergency corridor demand

A major demand is the creation of a dedicated emergency corridor, ensuring that routes remain unobstructed at all times for ambulances and fire brigade vehicles. In addition, residents have urged authorities to identify and maintain priority routes for emergency services.

The representation also stresses the need for strict penal action against illegal parking and encroachments, which continue to choke key roads.

Infrastructure and signage

On the infrastructure front, citizens have called for the immediate installation of traffic signage, road markings, and information boards, along with on-ground inspections by traffic authorities to ensure effective implementation.

Residents believe that swift adoption of these measures is crucial to prevent further deterioration of traffic conditions and to safeguard public safety.

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