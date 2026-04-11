Kalyan: KDMC Fire Department’s Blood Donation Camp Sees Enthusiastic Turnout During Fire Week

Firefighters and citizens participate in KDMC blood donation camp held during Fire Week in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, April 11: The blood donation camp organised by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Fire Department at Phadke Maidan in Kalyan witnessed an impressive response, with hundreds of firefighters and citizens participating in large numbers.

The initiative was conducted as part of the ongoing Fire Week, aimed at promoting both safety awareness and social responsibility.

Strong participation from firefighters and citizens

Fire brigade personnel, along with local residents, voluntarily donated blood, reflecting a strong sense of civic duty and community participation.

The camp, now in its third consecutive year, has become a significant annual activity of the department, drawing participants not only from Kalyan-Dombivli but also from nearby areas.

Health check-ups and medical support

In addition to the blood donation drive, the fire department also organised free health check-ups and a dental camp for its personnel. A team of experienced doctors, including Dr Sonali Chaudhary, Dr Akshay Chaudhary, and Dr Snehal Chaudhary, provided medical consultations and services, ensuring that firefighters received necessary health support alongside their demanding duties.

Humanitarian role highlighted

Chief Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary stated that the blood collected during the camp would be used to support patients in need, thereby contributing to life-saving medical treatments.

He emphasised that such initiatives highlight the humanitarian role of the fire department beyond its primary responsibility of handling emergencies.

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Awareness programmes planned

He further informed that several awareness and outreach programmes have been planned under Fire Week. In the coming days, the department will organise cycle rallies and fire safety awareness campaigns at crowded public places such as malls and railway stations.

These initiatives aim to educate citizens about fire prevention measures and ensure better preparedness in case of emergencies.

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