Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Protests At CSMT, Demands Rail Safety Overhaul After Deadly Mumbra Accident

Following the tragic accident near Mumbra railway station, which claimed four lives and injured nine in a mass fall from overcrowded trains, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a protest at the Central Railway’s divisional headquarters at CSMT on Tuesday.

A delegation led by Mumbai regional Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leaders—including Regional President Chetan Ahire, Women’s Wing President Snehal Sohni, Regional General Secretary Vishwas Sardar, and activist Satish Rajguru—demanded immediate action from railway officials to avoid this type on incident in future.

Their key demands included a detailed and transparent investigation into the accident by Central Railway authorities, clarity on concrete safety measures including steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, and full accountability for both past accidents and the current one, to be taken by the Central Railway.

After the meeting with officials, a member of the delegation stated that they received positive assurances from railway authorities regarding improvements in safety for Mumbai’s suburban commuters.