'...Vaisa Gadha Majduri Marathi Log Se Nahi Hoga': Mumbai Taxi Driver’s Viral Remark Sparks Debate Amid Language Row | DadarMumbaikar Instagram Handle

Mumbai: A video that has gone viral on social media has reignited a debate on language, labour, and identity in the city’s transport sector. The clip features a taxi driver claiming that Mumbai’s daily functioning would be severely impacted if migrant drivers were to leave the city.



In the video, shared by Instagram handle ‘DadarMumbaikar’, the driver argues that the work done by taxi and auto-rickshaw operators is extremely demanding, adding that Marathi-speaking locals would find it difficult to do the same work as it is 'Gadha Majduri' . He further claims that if drivers from other states were to return to their hometowns, the city would 'crumple'.

The viral clip has surfaced at a time when the Maharashtra government is set to strictly enforce a rule mandating basic Marathi communication for commercial drivers from May 1. The directive applies to auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based cab operators, with authorities warning that non-compliance could lead to cancellation of licences.

The move follows repeated complaints from commuters over communication gaps, particularly with outstation drivers. An initial assessment carried out by the Bhayandar Regional Transport Office (RTO) found that many drivers lacked even basic Marathi skills required for day-to-day passenger interactions.

Based on these findings, the Transport Department, under Minister Pratap Sarnaik, has decided to tighten enforcement while also introducing structured training programmes to help drivers learn functional Marathi.

Officials have clarified that the rule does not demand fluency but aims to ensure basic conversational ability. “We are not expecting fluency, but drivers should know basic Marathi used in day-to-day work,” said MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar, supporting the decision.

The policy has also taken on added significance after Marathi was recently granted classical language status. While some have welcomed the move as a step towards improving commuter experience, others see it as raising broader questions around inclusivity in a city heavily dependent on migrant labour.

The viral video has further intensified the discussion, highlighting the complex realities of Mumbai’s workforce and the challenges of balancing language, livelihood, and urban functioning.