'Vahiyat Se Vahiyat': Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Apology From Nishikant Dubey Over Accusation Against Aaditya Thackeray In Lok Sabha | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticised BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's baseless statement made against Aaditya Thackeray in the Lok Sabha. The UBT leader demanded an apology for what she described as 'baseless and outrageous allegations.' The incident took place during the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

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Chaturvedi said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the Women's Reservation Bill, when UBT leader Arvind Sawant stood up to put forth his point in Parliament, he raised questions about the rape-accused Kuldeep Sengar being part of the BJP. In the Parliament, Sawant said, "Let us not forget who Kuldeep Sengar is and which party he belongs to, let us not forget who Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is and which party he belongs to."

Suddenly, on hearing this, Chaturvedi said BJP leaders stood up and started defending Sengar.

At that moment, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey allegedly made objectionable allegations against Aaditya Thackeray. Slamming Dubey, Chaturvedi said, "Vahiyat se vahiyat accusations karte hain. Kya aap kisiko bhi slander kar sakte hai." In the Parliament, Sawant also condemned Dubey's statement and requested that the derogatory remarks should be removed from the proceedings.

"Have some shame and apologise," Chaturvedi demanded, urging that the Speaker in the House should also warn Dubey to avoid making such baseless allegations in the future.

Meanwhile, PM Modi made a strong pitch for the inclusion of women in national policymaking and urged all political parties to pass the women's reservation Bill in Parliament by consensus, while offering to "give credit" to them for the historic amendment. Speaking on the amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said the time has come to grant adequate representation to women at the national level, and those opposing it cannot hide behind 'technical points and excuses' to delay it further.

Notably, the special three-day sitting of Parliament is underway from April 16 to 18, and is expected to take up three contentious Bills -- The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

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