Video: 'Won't Mind If SP Gives All Tickets To Muslim Women', Watch Amit Shah's Retort To Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The proceedings of the three-day special session of Parliament are underway. Three Bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation were introduced on Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

During this time, a heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha between the treasury and opposition benches on the issue of the women’s reservation Bill.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav alleged that the current Bill was tampering with the basic spirit of the Constitution. Clarifying the party’s position, he said that the SP would not support the Bill unless OBC and Muslim women were included in the reservation.

Responding to this, Home Minister Amit Shah said that nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of reservation in the name of religion. To this, Akhilesh Yadav questioned, "Don't Muslim women constitute half the population?"

After this, in a witty response, HM Shah said, "Samajwadi Party saari ticketin Muslim mahilaon ko de de, humein kaha aapatti hai? humein koi aapatti nahi hai." which roughly translates to, " We have no objection to the SP giving all seats to Muslim women."

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Meanwhile, the voting on the three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission will be held at 4 PM on Friday, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A debate of around 15-18 hours will take place on the bills.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju suggested a 12-hour debate on the bills but said the decision to extend that would be taken by the Speaker.

PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 3 pm on Thursday.

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Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.