 Video: 'Won't Mind If SP Gives All Tickets To Muslim Women', Watch Amit Shah's Retort To Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha
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HomeIndiaVideo: 'Won't Mind If SP Gives All Tickets To Muslim Women', Watch Amit Shah's Retort To Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

Video: 'Won't Mind If SP Gives All Tickets To Muslim Women', Watch Amit Shah's Retort To Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav clashed in the Lok Sabha over the women’s quota Bill, with SP demanding OBC and Muslim inclusion. Shah rejected religion-based quotas and quipped that SP can give all tickets to Muslim women. The sharp exchange came ahead of Friday’s vote on the Bill and delimitation proposals.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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New Delhi: The proceedings of the three-day special session of Parliament are underway. Three Bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation were introduced on Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

During this time, a heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha between the treasury and opposition benches on the issue of the women’s reservation Bill.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav alleged that the current Bill was tampering with the basic spirit of the Constitution. Clarifying the party’s position, he said that the SP would not support the Bill unless OBC and Muslim women were included in the reservation.

Responding to this, Home Minister Amit Shah said that nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of reservation in the name of religion. To this, Akhilesh Yadav questioned, "Don't Muslim women constitute half the population?"

After this, in a witty response, HM Shah said, "Samajwadi Party saari ticketin Muslim mahilaon ko de de, humein kaha aapatti hai? humein koi aapatti nahi hai." which roughly translates to, " We have no objection to the SP giving all seats to Muslim women."

Meanwhile, the voting on the three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission will be held at 4 PM on Friday, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A debate of around 15-18 hours will take place on the bills.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju suggested a 12-hour debate on the bills but said the decision to extend that would be taken by the Speaker.

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Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.

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