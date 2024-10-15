Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender For Shore Reclamation, Aims For 2029 Completion

Vadhvan Port: VPPL Issues ₹1,770 Crore EPC Tender for Near-Shore Reclamation and Shore Protection | X

The Vadhvan Port Pvt Ltd (VPPL) has issued a tender for appointing a contractor on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for work to construct near-shore reclamation and shore protection bund for the greenfield Vadhvan port in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district for project cost of Rs 1770 crore. Nearly 200 Ha of land needs to be developed which will begin the port construction part.

The detailed notice inviting tender and the tender document is available on VPPL website www.vadhvanport.in and https://eprocure.gov.in. It can be downloaded from October 21, 2024 onwards.

“By issuing this tender, we have commenced with the actual port construction process. Once this tender is awarded to the EPC contractor within three months, it will pave way for carrying other processes such as construction of a jetty besides breakwater wall for which we will issue separate tenders,” the Managing Director of VPPL and Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Unmesh Sharad Wagh said.

While VPPL will issue another tender on hybrid annuity model (HAM) for reclamation and dredging of the land within two months besides another tender to construct a breakwater wall afterwards.

“I am happy that we are progressing on the Vadhvan port construction as per schedule. This is the first tender which we have issued and we will be completing the process within stipulated time. We contemplate finishing the basic infrastructure works for the port by 2027 after which the terminal construction works will be taken up by our private partner on PPP. We hope to make the port ready for operations by 2029,” Wagh added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomipujan of the port on August 30. While the total capacity of the Port is 24.5 million TEUs, it will be a competitive port for logistics for close connectivity to Maharashtra, Gujarat and National Capital Region (NCR). With a navigational channel depth of 20m, it will help provide connectivity to the Middle East and Europe connectivity corridor for economic integration.

The port shall be developed on a landlord model with all basic infrastructure such as breakwater, rail & road connectivity, power & water lines, common infrastructure and supporting services. The Cargo/Container Terminals including the cargo handling infrastructure will be developed and operated by the concessionaires to be awarded as per PPP policy of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The strategic placement of the Vadhvan Port will facilitate the call of container traffic. The port will bridge international and Indian coasts that will accelerate the economies of scale and mitigate the logistics cost. The total project cost, including the component of land acquisition, is Rs 76,220 Crore. This will include core infrastructure, terminals and other commercials in PPP mode.

The port will have nine container terminals, each of 1,000 meters length; four multipurpose berths; four liquid cargo berths; a Ro-Ro berth; a coastal cargo berth and a Coast Guard berth. The project involves reclamation of 1,448 Ha in offshore areas and construction of 10.14 km of breakwater, container/cargo storage areas.