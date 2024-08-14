Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition | X

Mumbai: The Union Cabinet has approved the road connectivity for Vadhvan Port from NH 48 of about 32 km and authorized the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to make the relevant decision. The NHAI LAC has approved the alignment for the road connectivity, and notification for the acquisition will commence after MoRTH declares the road as National Highway (NH). The gazette notification of Government of India has issued a declaration of National Highway from NH 48 (Tawa Junction) to Vadhvan Port on August 12, 2024.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Unmesh Sharad Wagh said, “The construction of the road is a critical activity necessary to initiate the work at Vadhvan Port. It is essential for transporting quarry material from the sites to the port, as the local roads are too narrow for such heavy transportation. The declaration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to designate this road as a National Highway will expedite the process significantly.”

He added, “Once the 3(A) notification is issued by NHAI, land acquisition will commence immediately. Simultaneously, NHAI will invite tenders for the construction of an initial two-lane road, approximately 20 km long, to facilitate material transport. This road will be part of the dedicated connectivity to Vadhvan, with plans to extend it as required for full road connectivity to the port.”

The Union Cabinet approved the Vadhvan Port Project in June 2024 and later JNPA invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the development and maintenance of land to be created in offshore of Vadhvan Coast by dredging, reclamation and construction of an offshore protection bund for Vadhvan Port on PPP (HAM & Annuity Model) which garnered interest from several leading organisations. Construction of the port is expected to commence after the next monsoon, once the road connectivity is established.