Vadhvan Port Project Gets Major Boost As Bombay HC Clears Mangrove Removal For Reclamation Works

Bombay High Court's clearance for mangrove removal has paved the way for faster execution of the Vadhvan Port Project | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 24: The Vadhvan Port Project has crossed a major milestone, with the Bombay High Court granting permission for the removal of mangrove patches located within the approach area of the near-shore reclamation zone, clearing one of the last major obstacles to the project's implementation.

The clearance is expected to accelerate execution across the project area, with authorities stating that the project has now entered a phase of full-scale implementation.

Major contracts for the construction of the breakwater and near-shore reclamation have already been awarded, while external connectivity works are progressing simultaneously through agencies including the National Highways Authority of India and Indian Railways.

Project Execution Gains Momentum

Officials said service road construction is expected to gain momentum immediately, with large-scale works likely to commence shortly. Contracts for water supply infrastructure have also been awarded, while arrangements for temporary power supply are nearing completion.

Land acquisition activities are advancing with support from the Government of Maharashtra and other state agencies. Project authorities said that approvals, connectivity infrastructure, utility works and land acquisition are now progressing in parallel, positioning the mega port project for rapid execution.

Stakeholders Express Confidence

Gaurav Dayal, Chairman and Managing Director of Vadhvan Port Project Ltd., said the latest approvals mark the beginning of a new phase for the project.

"The clearances and parallel progress across multiple workstreams mark the beginning of a new phase for the project. The momentum achieved in approvals, infrastructure development and stakeholder coordination has strengthened confidence in the timely execution of the project and its commissioning within the targeted timeframe," Dayal said.

He added that the recent developments reinforce the commitment of all stakeholders to transform Vadhvan Port into a world-class maritime gateway and a key driver of India's future trade and logistics growth.

Also Watch:

Major Maritime Infrastructure Project

The proposed Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra is envisioned as one of India's largest deep-draft ports and is expected to significantly enhance the country's maritime trade capacity and logistics infrastructure once completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/