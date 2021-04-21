Vaccine shortage: COVID-19 vaccination halted in Mumbai's BKC centre

Mumbai: The Covid-19 vaccination drive at BKC jumbo centre was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to unavailability of stock. In the last two days, 66 COVID vaccine centres could not conduct the drive due to which the beneficiaries’ turnout has dropped by 60 per cent.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC jumbo Covid centre, said they had to stop the vaccination as the stock had dried up and they had to perforce turn away the beneficiaries. “We had to stop the drive until further order from the BMC. We are hoping of securing additional doses by evening following which we will restart the drive,” he said. "We realised only last night about the shortage of Covishield doses." Dr Dere added.

Boards reading 'vaccine out of stock' have come up outside the BKC centre. The Mumbai police have also made an announcement to that effect. According to civic data, until April 7, Mumbai had received 21.40 lakh vaccines, of which 21.15 lakh had been used, with only 25,000 doses left until Sunday. So far, more than 20 lakh beneficiaries have been administered their shots since the drive began on January 16.