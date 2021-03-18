Vaccination in Maharashtra: Thackeray directs district collectors to reduce wastage of vax doses to zero

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reiterated the state government’s resolve to administer three lakh Covid-19 vaccines per day and directed the district collectors to avoid wastage of doses during the ongoing vaccination drive in Maharashtra.

Thackeray at the video conference with the district administration pointed out that there is 20% vaccine wastage in various states against 6% in the state. He, however, directed that the wastage should be brought down to zero.

Thackeray, who was accompanied by health minister Rajesh Tope, said Maharashtra is one of the leading states in the vaccination as it stands second after Rajasthan.

So far, 36.03 lakh vaccines have been administered and the state government has urged the Centre to send more doses especially to cover eligible people amid rising Covid-19 cases. The state would need 3.55 crore doses during the first phase and it can be completed in the next 3 to 4 months.

Thackeray’s directive came on a day when Maharashtra for the first time has crossed the 25,000-mark to 25,833 cases.

Thackeray asked the district collectors to decide suitable timings for vaccination during the summer. The vaccination should be done pre-lunch and later till in the evening. This is necessitated as there is a risk of low vaccination during the afternoon due to summer. CM wanted that the senior citizens and other eligible citizens should not be inconvenienced.

Further, Thackeray directed the district collectors to keep the field hospitals in good shape and conduct a structural audit.

CM also asked the district collectors to take into account the changing symptoms of the pandemic and thereby change the modalities in treating the patients after the guidance of medical experts.