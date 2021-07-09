'Vaccination centres are shut': Nawab Malik replies to Bharti Pravin Pawar's 'don't do vaccine politics' remark

Mumbai, July 9: Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP chief Nawab Malik on Friday urged the Centre to not let the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive stop due to a paucity of vaccines.

Responding to remarks by newly appointed Union Minister of State for health Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, the NCP chief said: "MoS Health Bharati Pravin said there should be no vaccine politics. The Centre puts out huge statistics (about vaccines), but vaccines do not reach the state. Many centres in Mumbai are shut."

"I request them to chart a plan. COVID-19 vaccination shouldn't be stopped", Nawab Malik told ANI.

After assuming charge in the ministry of health and family welfare, Dr Pawar had urged the opposition and state government to not indulge in politics of vaccination and work together with the government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra Assembly had on Tuesday (July 6) passed a resolution seeking from the Centre a minimum of three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses per month to the state According to the resolution, the state can administer a minimum of 10 lakh and a maximum of 15 lakh vaccinations daily.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier today announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all civic and government-run vaccination centres will be suspended for the day due to a shortage of vaccines.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules," BMC said in a tweet.

Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID Centre, Mumbai told ANI that sessions are being allocated on the basis of everyday supply.

"There is vaccine shortage. Sessions being allocated on the basis of everyday supply. We hope to get more vaccines. For the vaccination of pregnant women, circulars have been issued. We're waiting till Monday if asked to implement, it will be done," said Dr Dere.

He further said that only if Mumbai manages to administer the second dose to 30-40 per cent population, it will be able to reduce the impact of a possible third wave of the viral infection.

"Forty-seven per cent population has administered with the first dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the second dose to 30-40 per cent population, COVID threat can be reduced," he added.

Earlier on July 1, the BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses.