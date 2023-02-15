V-Day love: Mumbai woman donates kidney to diabetic husband

Tanuj and Shivani Mittal | Special Arrangement

A woman from Kandivali gave her husband a new lease on life this Valentine’s Day by donating a kidney to him. Shivani Mittal, 46, volunteered to donate the organ to her husband Tanuj, 48, who has been suffering from chronic kidney failure for four years owing to diabetes.

After two bouts of Covid infection and hypertension, Tanuj’s health deteriorated and doctors were unable to sustain him on dialysis. The successful transplant took place at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital on Feb 14, where senior nephrologists Dr Anup Chaudhary and Dr Harish Pathak have been managing Tanuj’s dialysis for the past four years.

Doctors laud Shivani's selfless act

The doctors praised Shivani’s selfless act, stating that it was a testament to the power of love and the strength of human spirit. Dr Chaudhary said that the transplant had earlier been postponed thrice due to Tanuj’s Covid infection and subsequent mild lung fibrosis.

Even on Tuesday– the day of the operation – he developed anxiety and his blood pressure shot up, but Shivani helped us calm him down and counsel him.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh brain-dead patient gives new life to 8 persons by donating organs

The couple to be discharged soon

Emphasising the importance of organ donation and the need for greater awareness, Dr Pathak said that Shivani’s gesture not only saved her husband’s life but also served as an inspiration for others. “With the number of people in need of organ transplants increasing every day, it is essential to raise awareness about the benefits of organ donation,” he said.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, are now recovering and will be discharged soon. Shivani, who runs an imitation jewellery business, said, “It was apleasant coincidence that the successful surgery took place on Valentine’s Day. For me, the important thing is that I could save my husband’s life. The doctors addressed all our queries patiently and that instilled confidence in us. We look forward to leading a healthy, dialysis free life in the coming days.”