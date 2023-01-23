Bhopal: Min, mayor flag off marathon to promote organ donation

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has said that there is need to raise awareness for organ donation to save lives. He was speaking at the function to mark end of ‘Pass it on Marathon’ here on Sunday. It was launched at BSSS College by mayor Malti Rai on Sunday. “There are lots of myths regarding organ donation. Such a marathon is very much needed to dispel them,” Sarang added. Mayor Malti Rai said, “It is challenge before all of us to raise awareness about organ donation, which has to be promoted at any cost.” The objective of marathon was to make people understand that thousands of lives can be saved through donation of organs like kidney, liver, heart, tissues, and bone marrow. Lack of awareness regarding organ donation poses a major challenge to realising the dream of a secured life. According to doctors, for first three months, donors aren’t supposed to lift more than 5kg weight. Other than that, they don’t face problems.