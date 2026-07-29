Uttan-Virar Sea Link To Connect With Mumbai-Delhi Expressway Via Khardi; MMRDA Gets In-Principle Nod

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Mumbai: In a major boost to regional connectivity, the proposed 55.12-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link (UVSL) will be connected to the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway through Khardi near Virar after receiving in-principle approval at a recent meeting between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The proposed connection is expected to majorly improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) while giving a major push to trade, logistics and industrial development in Palghar district.

The Uttan-Virar Sea Link, one of MMR's flagship infrastructure projects, is being developed by the MMRDA as part of a larger coastal road network aimed at reducing travel time between South Mumbai and the northern suburbs. Once completed, the project will provide a seamless high-speed corridor from Nariman Point to Virar.

Alignment Nearing Finalisation

According to a Times of India report quoting officials, the alignment for the expressway connection has largely been finalised, although certain technical modifications suggested by the MMRDA are yet to be incorporated. The final alignment will be frozen after these changes are approved.

Estimated to cost over Rs 58,000 crore, the Uttan-Virar Sea Link has already been planned with connectivity to the upcoming Vadhvan Port and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway. With the latest approval for linkage to the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, the project will integrate with three major transport corridors.

Boost For Trade & Logistics

The proposed integration is expected to create a strategic road network connecting Mumbai, Palghar, Vadhvan Port and northern India, strengthening freight movement and reducing travel time for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Officials believe the enhanced connectivity will not only improve mobility across the MMR but also support future industrial growth, logistics hubs and economic development in the fast-growing Palghar region.

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