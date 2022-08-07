'Utsav 75 Thane' celebrated on occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence

Photo: File

'Utsav 75 Thane' was celebrated in Thane City in association with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and various social organisations of the city on the occasion of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence.

On the occasion, inter-school and inter-college painting competitions, elocution competitions, essay writing competitions, group dance competitions, and patriotic group singing competitions were conducted and received a good response from the student participants from Thane city.

Despite being a holiday, the students were present at the competition venue which began in the morning at 9 am. There was a good response through online registration for all competitions as well. Also, many students enrolled as walk-ins at the competition venue.

Naresh Mhaske, chairman of 'Utsav 75 Thane', appreciated all the students for participating in large numbers for these competitions.

The inter-school painting, elocution and essay competition was held in three groups that is 5th to 7th, 8th to 10th and 11th to Graduate. The competition was held in three languages, including Marathi, Hindi and English at Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya, Mawli Mandal Vidyalaya and Saraswati Secondary School at Naupada in Thane, respectively.

The inter-school group dance competition held at Dada Kondke Amphitheatre also received a good response from the students of different schools.

The contestants won the hearts of the audience by performing dances to patriotic songs. Students also thronged on the patriotic group song competition held at Anand Vishwa Gurukul. Students of all the schools in the city responded enthusiastically to all the competitions held today.

"Thanekars from different walks of life should come ahead and enthusiastically participate to make 'Utsav 75 Thane' a successful and memorable event," said Naresh Mhaske while appreciating the contestants of the group singing competition at Anand Vishwa Gurukul.

