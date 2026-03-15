US–Iran–Israel War: SpiceJet To Operate 7 Special Flights From Fujairah To Mumbai & Delhi Till March 17 | Check Details

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SpiceJet will be operating a series of special flights from the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Fujairah to facilitate travel for Indian nationals amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. According to the carrier, the airline is operating three special flights from Fujairah to India today, March 15, of which two of these flights will connect Fujairah with Delhi, while another from Fujairah to Mumbai.

This special flight comes as the carrier earlier stated that, "Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations to/from Dubai have been further restricted, which may result in changes to flight schedules. We are actively communicating the passengers about the changes via SMS/Email on the registered contact details."

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According to the official press release from SpiceJet, it also stated that it will be operating a special flight from Dubai to Pune. SpiceJet said that it has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services.

Flight Schedule From Fujairah To India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran reportedly carried out a drone attack on oil storage facilities at the Port of Fujairah on Saturday, triggering a major fire at one of the Middle East's most strategically important energy hubs, according to a Turkiye Today report.

Visuals showed dark smoke rising from the direction of a major energy installation in the United Arab Emirates. This comes hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil hubA Gulf analyst confirmed that falling debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire near Fujairah Port on Saturday, resulting in no injuries. Experts emphasise that this development highlights the critical need for regional de-escalation, as the recurring targeting of the UAE underscores its importance as a commercial and financial hub rather than a sign of weakness.

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