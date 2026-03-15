Air India Express Cancels Flights To Abu Dhabi, Sharjah And Ras Al Khaimah On March 15 Following UAE Airport Directives | Instagram/changiairport

Mumbai: Air India Express has cancelled several of its scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates on March 15, 2026, following operational instructions issued by the UAE airport authorities. The airline said the decision has led to the curtailment of its ad-hoc operations for the day.

In a statement issued by the airline, Air India Express confirmed that all flights planned to operate between India and the UAE airports of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah on Sunday have been cancelled.

“Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India Express is compelled to curtail its ad-hoc operations for 15 March 2026,” the airline said.

#ImportantUpdate



Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to further curtail their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.



All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah… — Air India (@airindia) March 15, 2026

The carrier further clarified that all services to and from the three UAE destinations scheduled for the day will not operate.

“All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah stand cancelled,” the statement said.

However, the airline noted that it plans to operate one round-trip flight on the Delhi–Dubai route, subject to operational feasibility.“

Air India Express will operate one round trip on the Delhi–Dubai sector, to and from Dubai, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of operation,” the airline said.

Air India Express also issued an advisory for passengers affected by the cancellations, offering them options to reschedule their travel plans or seek a refund.

“Guests booked on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund,” the airline said.

#ImportantUpdate



Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 15 March 2026.



Read more: https://t.co/M4usGHHzFN — Air India (@airindia) March 14, 2026

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the sudden changes in operations.

The cancellations are expected to affect several passengers travelling between India and the UAE on Sunday. Further updates regarding flight operations will depend on the situation and directions issued by airport authorities in the UAE.

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