US-Israel-Iran War: Indian Tourist Stuck In Dubai For Three Days Alleges Embassy Helpline Not Responding, Flights To Mumbai Getting Cancelled

An Indian tourist currently stranded in Dubai has taken to social media to seek urgent assistance after claiming that repeated attempts to return to India have failed due to flight cancellations and lack of response from official helplines.

SEBI registered research analyst Jayesh Thakkar shared his situation on X, stating that he has been stuck in Dubai for the past three days while trying to secure a flight back to Mumbai.

In his post, Thakkar said that he and several others have been struggling to book flights, with tickets getting cancelled hours before departure despite successful bookings.

Hi , I am stuck in Dubai for last three days:



For those who think we have free, stay and free hotels, unfortunately, they are not giving us anything like that, free stay is only available for the peoples are in Abu Dhabi



— Jayesh Thakkar (@intradaygeeks) March 4, 2026

Claims Of Unanswered Embassy Helplines

Thakkar also alleged that attempts to reach the helpline numbers provided by the Embassy of India in Dubai have been unsuccessful.

According to his post, he has tried calling the helpline more than a hundred times but has not received any response so far.

He also clarified that contrary to what many might assume, stranded travellers are not being provided free accommodation in Dubai. He claimed that complimentary stays are reportedly being offered only to passengers in Abu Dhabi.

Thakkar said he is willing to pay for accommodation if required but has struggled to find reliable support or guidance during the situation.

Expensive Flights And Refund Delays

The post also highlighted concerns over rising flight costs and repeated booking cancellations.

According to Thakkar, some support flights operating between Fujairah and Mumbai by airlines such as SpiceJet and IndiGo are priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh per passenger. Emirates flights are reportedly priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000.

However, he claimed that even after booking tickets, flights are being cancelled six to seven hours before departure. The refunds, he said, are taking between 48 and 72 hours to process.

Because the funds remain locked in pending refunds, he said many travellers are unable to book alternate flights.

Appeal For Help

In his post, Thakkar said the situation has become stressful for him and his family, especially as his father is a heart patient.

“We came here for a good experience and want to leave with good memories,” he wrote, urging social media users to tag the concerned authorities and help draw attention to the issue.

As the post continues to circulate online, several users have begun tagging official government and embassy handles, seeking assistance for the stranded travellers.

