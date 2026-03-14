US-Iran-Israel War: 'PM Modi Should Express Gratitude...', Says Sanjay Raut As Tehran Allows Indian Tankers To Pass Through Conflict-Hit Strait Of Hormuz |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should publicly thank Iran after it allowed Indian tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz. He added that even though India stands with Israel, the PM should acknowledge Iran's cooperation and "humanity" toward India.

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While speaking to IANS, Sanjay Raut said, "If Iran has allowed our containers to pass, then Prime Minister Modi should thank Iran. Even though we stand with Israel, if Iran is showing humanity and cooperating with India, the Prime Minister should express gratitude to Iran publicly."

His statement came as Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran would ensure safe transit for vessels headed to India through the Strait. Emphasising the longstanding ties between the two countries, Fathali said Iran considers India a close partner and would facilitate the movement of ships amid the current regional tensions.

Not just this, earlier in the day, a foreign-flagged vessel carrying oil for India managed to cross the war-hit Strait of Hormuz to reach Mumbai, while another large ship is likely to reach Indian ports in a day or two, according to vessel tracking data and industry sources.

How Much Oil Does India Import?

India, the world's third-largest crude importer, sources 88 per cent of its oil needs from abroad. It consumes 5.8 million barrels per day, of which 2.5-2.7 million barrels come from West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE via the Strait of Hormuz.

The choke point also carried 55 per cent of India's cooking gas (LPG) and 30 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), used for power, fertilisers, CNG, and household cooking. The conflict has largely halted shipments through the strait, forcing India to seek alternate crude sources from Russia, while LPG and LNG supplies remain constrained.