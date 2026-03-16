US-Iran-Israel War: Akasa Air To Restart Riyadh–Mumbai Flights From March 18; Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait Services To Remain Suspended

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Amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, Akasa Air announced the gradual restoration of some of its international flights, with the operation between Riyadh and Mumbai starting from March 18. However, the airline informed that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait City will remain suspended until March 19. Moreover, it added that it will continue operating flights to/from Jeddah to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Akasa Air Riyadh-Mumbai Flight Schedule

According to the Akasa Air website, the first evening flight from Riyadh on March 18 will depart at 5.55 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 12.35 am. Notably, the flights will operate on alternate days. The next flight will depart from Riyadh on March 20 at 5.30 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 12.15 am.

Further flights are scheduled as follows:

March 22: Riyadh (6.15) - Mumbai (12.55 am)

March 24: Riyadh (5.40 pm) - Mumbai (12.35 am)

March 25: Riyadh (5.55 pm) - Mumbai (12.35 am)

March 27: Riyadh (5.30 pm) - Mumbai (12.15 am)

Akasa Air Mumbai-Riyadh Flight Schedule

According to the website, on March 18, an afternoon flight will depart from Mumbai at 2.10 pm and arrive in Riyadh at 4.55 pm. On March 20, the flight will depart at 1.45 pm and reach Riyadh at 4.30 pm.

Further flights are scheduled as follows:

March 22: Mumbai (2.45 pm) - Riyadh (5.15 pm)

March 24: Mumbai (2.10 pm) - Riyadh (4.40 pm)

March 25: Mumbai (2.10 pm) - Riyadh (4.55 pm)

March 27: Mumbai (1.45 pm) - Riyadh (4.30 pm)

The airline also requested passengers to check their flight status at bit.ly/qpfltsts before commencing travel to the airport.

Cancellation/Rescheduling Charges Waiver

According to its press release, "It has extended its cancellation/rescheduling charges waiver policy for passengers booked to or from these cities until March 31, 2026." Amid this, passengers may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.