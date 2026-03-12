Middle East Crisis: Akasa Air Announces Limited Flights From Jeddah To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities Till March 31 | Check Details

Akasa Air | File Pic (Representative Image)

Akasa Air has announced that it will operate select flights to and from Jeddah to several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, until March 31, following a detailed safety review and the current situation in the Middle East. The carrier also informed that flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until March 14, while flights from Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Kuwait City will stay suspended until March 15.

Flights From Jeddah To Mumbai

According to Akasa Air's official website, one flight will operate daily from March 12 to March 15, departing Jeddah at 11.55 pm and arriving in Mumbai the next day. From March 16 to March 31, the airline will be operating two flights daily, departing Jeddah at 9.45 pm and 11.55 pm.

Mumbai to Jeddah Flight Schedule

Akasa Air has announced a limited schedule of flights between Mumbai and Jeddah as part of its temporary operations plan. According to the official website, flights from Mumbai to Jeddah will be operating only on specific dates till March 31.

March 12 - 7.20 pm

March 14- 7.10 pm

March 15- 5.20 pm and 7.10 pm

March 16 - 5.20 pm

March 17 - 5.20 pm and 7.10 pm

March 18- 5.20 pm and 7.10 pm

March 19 -5.20 pm and 7.10 pm

March 20 - 4.30 am and 5.20 pm

March 21- 4.30 am

March 28 - 4.30 am and 5.20 pm

March 29 - 5.40 pm

March 31 - 4.35 am and 5.40 pm

Moreover, the airline are requested passengers to check flight status before commencing travel to the airport.

