'Urge & Alarm For Railways & Govt': Passengers With Reservations Denied Entry In Overcrowded Express Train At Panvel Station; Video Of Chaos Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing scenes from a station where several passengers were denied entry in an express train as the train was already fully crowded. The purported video that is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) is claimed to be shot at Panvel station on Friday, May 24.

Video Shows Chaos At Panvel Station

In the video posted on X by a user Kapil, several passengers can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with an RPF official at a platform where an express train is seen halted, with its doors closed. Tensions escalate further when RPF officials are surrounded by a mob, visibly irritated of being denied entry in the train.

Later, some passengers can be seen requesting people inside the train to allow them to enter in the boogies, while some others can be seen threatening passengers inside to get entry inside the train. As the video concludes, many passengers, possibly with reservations can be seen standing on the platform in the hope to enter the overcrowded train.

The X user, Kapil, has put captions in the video stating that the passengers there complained about the poor railway facilities and highlighted the need for more frequent trains to Konkan. At the end, the overcrowded express train and equally crowded platform can be seen showing the poor condition of passengers due to lack of travel facilities.

The video concluded with a text saying, "It's an urge and an alarm for the railway government to take an action and bring a solution to this arising problems." He also tagged the Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw in his caption of the video post, in an attempt to bring the issue to his attention.

Overcrowding In Konkan Trains During Summers

Mumbai and its suburbs consist of a major population of crowd from the Konkan region. During the summer season, a huge amount of population visits their native, causing major overcrowding in trains to the region. However, the Railways has been trying to cater the needs of the passengers with additional summer special trains.