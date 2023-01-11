Urfi Javed nudity row: 'Nothing wrong with what she has done', says Maha Dy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, backed actor and model Urfi Javed who has been slammed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for her outfits.

Amruta while speaking to the media said that she finds nothing wrong in whatever Urfi has done as a woman and that the actor made the choice for herself.

What did Amruta Fadnavis say?

According to a report in Indian Express, commenting on the spat between BJP women's wing chief Chitra Wagh and Javed, she said that everybody has their own views. She further said that if there is a professional requirement to wear certain costumes or enact scenes, an actor has to do so.

She also added that however one should be mindful about public appearances and be mindful and adhere to the culture. she also said that Chitra Wagh has her own opinions and sought actions accordingly.

Feud between Chitra Wagh and Urfi Javed

Chitra Wagh and Urfi Javed had a verbal duel recently after the former slammed her over the actor's clothing style. Wagh had reportedly lodged a complaint with the state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar but refused to entertain the petition.

Wagh had later taken the matter to the police and also expressed disdain over their inaction and threatened stern action against her over her indecent outfits.

Party distances itself from incident

The saffron party has also distanced itself from themselves as the actor-model refused to budge from her stance. IE report, on condition of anonymity, said that Wagh had stretched the matter too far and that Urfi's aggressive tweets in response has left them red-faced.