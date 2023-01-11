e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUrfi Javed nudity row: 'Nothing wrong with what she has done', says Maha Dy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis

Urfi Javed nudity row: 'Nothing wrong with what she has done', says Maha Dy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis was interacting with the media in Mumbai when she made the statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, backed actor and model Urfi Javed who has been slammed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for her outfits.

Amruta while speaking to the media said that she finds nothing wrong in whatever Urfi has done as a woman and that the actor made the choice for herself.

What did Amruta Fadnavis say?

According to a report in Indian Express, commenting on the spat between BJP women's wing chief Chitra Wagh and Javed, she said that everybody has their own views. She further said that if there is a professional requirement to wear certain costumes or enact scenes, an actor has to do so.

Read Also
Urfi Javed calls BJP leader Chitra Wagh her 'saasu' amid nudity row
article-image

She also added that however one should be mindful about public appearances and be mindful and adhere to the culture. she also said that Chitra Wagh has her own opinions and sought actions accordingly.

Feud between Chitra Wagh and Urfi Javed

Chitra Wagh and Urfi Javed had a verbal duel recently after the former slammed her over the actor's clothing style. Wagh had reportedly lodged a complaint with the state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar but refused to entertain the petition.

Wagh had later taken the matter to the police and also expressed disdain over their inaction and threatened stern action against her over her indecent outfits.

Read Also
Watch: Urfi Javed takes a dig at BJP's Chitra Wagh amid nudity row, posts video in handcuffs
article-image

Party distances itself from incident

The saffron party has also distanced itself from themselves as the actor-model refused to budge from her stance. IE report, on condition of anonymity, said that Wagh had stretched the matter too far and that Urfi's aggressive tweets in response has left them red-faced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Urfi Javed nudity row: 'Nothing wrong with what she has done', says Maha Dy CM's wife Amruta...

Urfi Javed nudity row: 'Nothing wrong with what she has done', says Maha Dy CM's wife Amruta...

Bombay HC sets order of Maharashtra govt restraining Johnson & Johnson from manufacturing and...

Bombay HC sets order of Maharashtra govt restraining Johnson & Johnson from manufacturing and...

Maharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

Maharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

Thane: TMC takes off illegal hoardings put up near civic headquarters; complaint registered against...

Thane: TMC takes off illegal hoardings put up near civic headquarters; complaint registered against...

Mumbai: Bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school; cops to nab accused

Mumbai: Bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school; cops to nab accused