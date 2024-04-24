 Urdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUrdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies

Urdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies

The project, which was discussed at a meeting at the college on April 20, will be inaugurated on April 29 at the Guru Nanak College Language Centre. As part of the project, the college will be part of the Urdu Markaz Aaina Poetry Circle, set up in 1999, which has been part of the Bhendi Bazar Urdu Festival.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Urdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies |

Mumbai: Urdu Markaz, which organises the Bhendi Bazar Urdu Festival, and Guru Nanak College, Sion, have announced a collaboration to provide students with a forum to get community support to refine language studies and share their work. Urdu Markaz will have similar projects with other colleges.

The project, which was discussed at a meeting at the college on April 20, will be inaugurated on April 29 at the Guru Nanak College Language Centre. As part of the project, the college will be part of the Urdu Markaz Aaina Poetry Circle, set up in 1999, which has been part of the Bhendi Bazar Urdu Festival.

Professor Amrin Mogor, who is the coordinator at Guru Nanak College’s Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communications section, said, “We are initiating a Multi-language Poetry Club. We provide certification in multiple languages, including Gurumukhi and Sanskrit. The project is being done as a part of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) under the Ministry of Education (MoE),” said Mogor. The IKS cell was set up to promote interdisciplinary research, preserve, and disseminate the knowledge for further research.

Mogor added that Urdu Markaz will help students develop their skills in the Urdu language by being a part of a poetry-reading club. The Bhendi Bazaar Urdu Festival has featured writers like Javed Akhtar, Sohail Akhtar Khan, and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar who writes in Urdu.

“The idea is to get non-Urdu speakers to develop interest in the language. The project will not be limited to Urdu but other languages that are familiar to a learner. The Sion-Koliwada area will not give students enough experience of the Urdu language, so poetry clubs are important,” said Mogor.

Read Also
Jashn-E-Urdu At Gauhar Mahal: Rani Khanam’s Performance Captivates Audience
article-image

The project will not be limited to Urdu, but it will be available in other languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, English, and Kannada. Advocate Zubair Azmi, director of Urdu Markaz, said, “Guru Nanak College is just the first (in the project). The collaboration will go to more colleges, including Rizvi. The ultimate aim is to take the multilingual poetry project to more colleges. The academic year will start in June and I thought why not break the ice before this.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cyber Police Files FIR In Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case

Maharashtra Cyber Police Files FIR In Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case

Pregnancy Termination Case: Bombay HC Asks Medical Board’s Opinion On Selected Foetal Reduction

Pregnancy Termination Case: Bombay HC Asks Medical Board’s Opinion On Selected Foetal Reduction

Urdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies

Urdu Markaz: Single Platform To Refine Language Studies

Mumbai: Otters Club Staffer Seen Groping Child In CCTV Footage, Say Police

Mumbai: Otters Club Staffer Seen Groping Child In CCTV Footage, Say Police

Insurance Firm Rebuked: Widows Get Justice

Insurance Firm Rebuked: Widows Get Justice