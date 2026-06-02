Urdu Markaz Mumbai Mourns Suman Kalyanpur’s Demise, Recalls Her Mohsin-e-Urdu Award Nomination For Iconic Urdu Songs

Urdu Markaz Mumbai Mourns Suman Kalyanpur’s Demise | X @ITVGold

Urdu Markaz Mumbai has expressed condolences on the death of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur. In a statement, advocate Zubair Azmi, Director of Urdu Markaz, said the singer had been nominated for the Mohsin-e-Urdu Award in recognition of her contribution to popularising Hindustani Urdu songs among the masses.

Nomination Details & Award Context

Kalyanpur, known for her melodious voice, sang several memorable songs including Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Mere Mehboob Na Ja, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe. The award was scheduled to be presented to her during the 5th Bhendi Bazaar Urdu Festival in December 2026, said Azmi.

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