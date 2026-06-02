'We Want Every Illegal Religious Encroachment Demolished': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Strongly Reacts To Dargah Demolition In Mumbai's Aarey - WATCH

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has strongly reacted to the Hazrat Syed Barkat Ali Shah Pir Baba Dargah demolition drive that was launched today in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The AIMIM leader alleged that authorities demolished the dargah despite earlier assurances that no action would be taken. He then demanded, "Now, we want every religious structure that is an illegal encroachment to be demolished..."

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While speaking to reporters, Pathan said that the structure was razed before a court hearing scheduled today at 2 pm. He questioned, "Give us time to go to court. Why are you not letting us go to court? The hearing was at 2 o'clock today."

He further alleged that before the hearing, Mumbai Police personnel arrived early in the morning along with the Aarey team, made all the necessary arrangements, and demolished the structure.

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Pathan also claimed that the Circle Officer (CO) had spoken to everyone and assured them that no action would be taken and that there would be no demolition. "But today, it was demolished," he said.

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Pathan Alleges Muslims Being Targeted

He further demanded that the government to demolish more than 400 other illegal encroachments present in the area if the dargah is demolished, adding that only then "will we accept that you have stopped targeting the Muslims."

According to a TOI report, the demolition was initiated after notices issued to the trust managing the dargah allegedly went unanswered and the required ownership or authorisation documents were not submitted to the authorities. The land in question falls under government ownership and is located within the ecologically sensitive Aarey Colony region.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, in Navi Mumbai, an illegal mosque was reportedly bulldozed on the eve of Bakri Eid 2026. The action was carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Sector 19 of Ulwe, where the mosque was allegedly built on encroached land. Visuals showed civic officials carrying out the operation as JCB machines demolished the mosque dome and brought the unauthorised structure to the ground

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