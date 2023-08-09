Urban Land Ceiling Scam: ED Summons Mira-Bhayander Civic Body Chief In Connection With Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the Mira Bhayander municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole on Wednesday in connection with the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) scam case. ED is probing the money laundering in the ULC scam case and questioned several builders, officials and concerned officials of the Mira Bhayander municipal corporation.

Probe In Involvement Of Civic Officials In The Case

The real estate developers and builders operating in the MBMC limits avoided surrendering excess land to the government as per the Urban Land Ceiling Regulation Act by conniving with MBMC officials.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)