Uran To Face 2-Day Weekly Water Cuts From October 27 As Ransai Dam Levels Decline

Declining water levels at Ransai dam have prompted MIDC to introduce scheduled supply suspensions across Uran amid growing concerns over water availability | AI Generated Representational Image

Uran, October 22, 2026: Residents of Uran will face a two-day water cut every week from October 27 as falling water levels in Ransai Dam have prompted the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to curtail supply. Water supply will remain suspended every Tuesday and Friday, according to the Uran MIDC office.

The decision comes amid a worsening water shortage following inadequate rainfall, with the effects of the El Niño phenomenon adding to concerns over water availability.

The state government has already ordered a 10 per cent cut in water supply from October 16, but the situation in Uran has prompted a specific weekly shutdown schedule for the region.

Declining Water Levels Raise Concerns

Ransai Dam, which supplies water to Uran taluka, has a height of 116 feet. Its water level is reportedly declining by around an inch every day due to the lack of rainfall, raising concerns about water availability in the coming months.

Uran town requires around 4.50 million litres per day (MLD), while rural areas need 6.50 MLD. The industrial area requires approximately 16 MLD, taking the total daily requirement to around 27 MLD.

Alternative Water Sources Serve Villages

Apart from Ransai Dam, around 35,000 residents in 10 villages in the eastern part of Uran taluka receive water from Punade Dam. The Chiranjeer, Koproli and Khopta gram panchayats receive water from CIDCO’s Hetawane Dam.

“The government has already issued orders for a 10 per cent water cut. For Uran residents, the scheduled cuts will come into effect from October 27. People should use water carefully and avoid wastage to help manage the shortage,” an official from MIDC, Uran, said.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Water Management

While the water storage and purification infrastructure is reportedly functioning, Uran Municipal Council President Bhavana Ghanekar has alleged that poor water management has compounded the problem.

She claimed that the five water reservoirs constructed by the administration had not been cleaned, resulting in residents receiving contaminated water.

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Residents have also raised concerns over water supply schemes stalled due to a lack of funds, inadequate planning and alleged water theft. Villages under the Chanje and Kegaon gram panchayat limits reportedly receive water only once a fortnight, further highlighting the uneven distribution of the available supply.

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