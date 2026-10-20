Uran Water Crisis: MIDC To Implement Water Cuts From October 27 As Ransai Dam Level Drops Amid Poor Rainfall | AI

Water cuts will be implemented in Uran from next week as the water level in Ransai dam continues to decline amid inadequate rainfall, raising concerns over supplies to the township, surrounding villages and industrial areas.

Ransai dam, operated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), is the primary source of water for much of Uran taluka. With no substantial alternative source available to meet the demand of the entire region, authorities have appealed to residents to use water judiciously.

Uran taluka has a population of more than two lakh people. The daily water requirement includes around 4.5 million litres per day (MLD) for Uran town, 20 MLD for rural areas and 25 MLD for industrial units. Gram panchayats also require water, although the figure of 650 MLD mentioned in the available report appears to be a transcription error and needs verification.

The declining water availability has aggravated the crisis in several parts of Uran, particularly in the Chanje and Kegaon gram panchayat areas. Residents in these localities are reportedly receiving water for only half an hour on one day every 15 days, leaving households struggling to meet their daily requirements.Residents have also been affected by stalled water supply projects due to a lack of funds, inadequate planning and alleged water theft. The situation has raised concerns over the administration's response to the worsening shortage.Uran town already faces water cuts twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The proposed restrictions from October 27 are expected to add to the difficulties faced by residents and businesses during the festive season.“Water cuts have been ordered by the government, and we will implement them from October 27. As it is the festive season, residents should use water carefully and economically,” said a engineer, Uran MIDC.Authorities have urged residents to avoid wastage and conserve available water as the region faces a prolonged shortage.

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